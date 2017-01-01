Potable water project inaugurated in Shilalo and Adi Tsetser

Barentu- 22 Sept 2017 – Potable water project in Shilalo and Adi-Tseser constructed in cooperation with Eastern Command, the Gash Barka region and the Livestock and Crops Corporation has recently become operational.

The project was inaugurated by Brig. Gen. Tekle Kiflai, head of the Development of the Western Zone, along with Mr. Fessehaye Haile, Governor of the Gash Barka region.

According to Col. Mehari Ghirmatsion, project coordinator, the potable water project, included digging 10 m deep well, installation of 3.5 kilometer of water pipeline, construction of water distribution centers, renovation of reservoirs as well as renovation of a road among others.

Col. Mehari also indicated that the potable water project is worth 11 million Nakfa and is expected to bring sustainable solution to the existed water supply shortage in the areas.

Indicating that residents of Shilalo and Adi Tsetser have long been waiting for the completion of the water project, the Governor of the region, Mr. Fessehaye Haile congratulated the residents and all bodies involved in the construction of the project. He also called on residents to play due role for the sustainability of the project.

The beneficiaries on their part expressed appreciation for all that have been involved in the implementation of the project and reaffirmed readiness to properly use and protect the water project.