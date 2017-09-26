Seminar on controlling malaria prevalence

Mendefera, 26 September 2017- The Mai-Aini Community Hospital recently conducted a seminar to village health representatives aimed at controlling the prevalence of malaria.

The seminar was focused on the proper use of impregnated bed nets, environmental sanitation, controlling malaria and other communicable diseases as well as on the importance of raising the awareness of the public.

The health practitioners at the hospital on their part called for sustainable environment sanitation popular campaigns and the village health representatives to play due role in cooperation with the area administrators.