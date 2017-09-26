Discussion forum on strengthening tourism sector

Mendefera, 26 September 2017- The Ministry of Tourism branch in the Southern region recently organized a discussion forum to more than 40 of its members aimed at strengthening the tourism sector in the region.

The D. G. of the branch in the region, Ms. Asmeret Abraha said that the objective of the discussion forum was to reinforce the sector by creating strong work relationship among members. She also called for strengthening contribution in conducting research on the tourism resources and capacity of the social services rendering institutions.

At the event briefings on activities that should be undertaken to develop the tourism sector were provided by knowledgeable individuals.

The participants also conducted extensive discussion on the challenges being encountered and their solutions.

In the Southern region there are 1290 social services provision institutions including 112 hotels.