Delegation of World Council of Churches visit to Eritrea

Asmara, 26 September 2017- Eight member senior delegation of the World Council of Churches is on a working visit to Eritrea.

During a meeting the senior delegation held with the leaders of the Eritrean Churches, the General Secretary of the Eritrean Tewahdo Orthodox Synod, Abune Lukas indicated that the harmony and respect between religions has been for long the main characteristic of the Eritrean people and that this meeting will be a good opportunities for sharing experience with the World Council of Churches.

Commending the World Council of Churches for visiting Eritrea to develop the existing relation with the Eritrean Tewahdo Orthodox Church, Abune Lukas expressed readiness of the Eritrean Churches to work for the development of the relation for mutual benefit.

The senior delegation on its part stated that the main objective of Churches is to develop common understanding and work for ensuring peace and harmony among peoples. They also expressed appreciation for the existing harmony and tolerance of religions in Eritrea.

At the meeting members of the Eritrean Tewahdo Orthodox Church Synod, representative of Abune Megisteab Tesfamariam, Bishop of the Eritrean Catholic Church, President of the Evangelical Lutheran Church, Priest Simon Gebrekrstos were present.

The office of the Eritrean Eftae and Islamic Affairs also send message of solidarity.

In its stay in Eritrea until 29 September, the senior delegation of the World Council of Churches will visit different monasteries and Churches.

The World Council of Churches comprises 350 Churches world wide.