Meskel Holiday celebrated colorfully

Asmara, 27 September 2017- Meskel Holiday (Finding of the True Cross) was celebrated today nation wide colorfully.

At the event in which religious leaders, senior Government and PFDJ officials, diplomats, senior World Council of Churches delegation as well as thousands of the faithful took part, the General Secretary of the Holy Synod, Abune Lucas led prayers followed by religious hymns around the Damera torch.

Speaking at the ceremony, Abune Lucas called on the Eritrean people to respect each others’ faith, develop mutual cooperation among each other and augment united effort for the nation’s prosperity and well being of its people.

Memhir Elias Habtai on his part gave briefing on the historical background of the Meskel Holiday and called for preserving the existing peace and living in harmony in the country. He also wished good harvest season.

Abune Lucas, Secretary of the Holy Synod, and the Governor of the Central region, Maj. Gen. Romodan Aweliai jointly lit the Damera torch.

Sunday school youths presented religious songs depicting the occasion.