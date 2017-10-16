Encouraging achievement in empowering women

Massawa, 16 October 2017- Commendable effort is being exerted in the Northern Red Sea region with a view to strengthen the economic capacity of women. The comment was made by Ms. Jimea Raki, head of the National Union of Eritrean Women (NUEW) branch in the Northern Red Sea region.

Indicating that boosting the economic capacity of women is the main objective of the union, Ms. Jimea said that the micro-credit opportunity, assistance being provided to women engaged in agricultural and poultry farms as well as the provision of vocational trainings and incentives to exemplary women attests to the praiseworthy intervention of the union for the well being of women in the region.

Ms. Jimea reiterated that the union is also actively working to increase the awareness of women on different issues and so far encouraging results have been registered.

She further pointed out that there is plan to expand the micro-credit program to enable women become self supportive and productive members of the society.

The NUEW branch in the Northern Red Sea region has over 20 thousand registered members.