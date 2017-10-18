Asmara, 18 October 2017 - Residents of Adi-Abraham and Adi Laqman are conducting road renovation popular campaign. The road was damaged due to flooding.

Coordinators of the campaign noted that the seven km dirt road that was built in 2016 through popular campaign links their villages with the nearby town Kulowlie. They also said that 300 people from the two villages are daily participating in the renovation activity.

Pointing out that the dirt road is vital to their daily activities, the residents called for machinery support.

Adi Abraham and Adi Laquen are located 10 km north east of Mendefera and have around 800 residents.



