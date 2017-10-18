Harat Transport Company expands service

Asmara, 18 October 2017 - As part of its efforts to expand transportation service to remote parts of the country, the Harat Transportation Company has begun providing service on 14 October from and to Asmara-Fishei-Mirara.

In a meeting he conducted with the residents of Fishei-Mirara, the head of Dispatching at the company, Mr. Tsegehans Yitbarek said that the commencing of the transportation line is part of the endeavor the Government is exerting to alleviate transportation problems throughout the country and reminded residents to properly use the bus that is deployed to their area.

Indicating that the administrative area of Fishei-Mirara is located in a preserved national park and that frequent rainfall and mudslide is common, the administrator of Gindae sub zone, Mr. Yahiya Haji on his part called on residents to continually take notice and conduct regular road renovation popular campaigns.

The beneficiaries on their part expressed that they have been facing challenges in transporting patients and pregnant women to nearby health facilities and that with the allocation of the bus their problem will be solved for once and for all. They also expressed readiness to regularly maintain the road.

Fishey Mirara, is one of the 17 administrative areas of Gindae sub zone and is located 25 km south west of the road linking Asmara with Gahtelay.