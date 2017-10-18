Praiseworthy staff capacity development

Embatkala, 18 October 2017 - President of National Union of Eritrean Women (NUEW) Mrs. Tekea Tesfamicael expressed that the union enhance effort with a view to strengthen the capacity of staff through organizing training programs.

Mrs. Tekea indicated that the union in collaboration with the Eritrean Institute of Organizational Excellence provided three weeks training for 220 members in administration, information and leadership.

Speaking at the event, the Director of the Eritrean Institute of Organizational Excellence, Dr. Abel Habtemariam said that the training included managerial planning, job description and commended the trainees for demonstrating remarkable interest.