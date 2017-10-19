Public diplomacy activities by Eritrean national in Diaspora

Asmara, 19 October 2017- Eritrean nationals residing in Italy and Qatar conducted different public diplomacy activities with a view to enhance their understanding on the objective situation and participation in the national development drives.

According to report, the National Union of Eritrean Women (NUEW) branch in Italy conducted its congress on 14 and 15 October in the city of Firenze.

At the congress in which representatives from 12 Italian cities participated, the Eritrean Ambassador to Italy, Mr. Fesehatsion Petros gave briefing on the role women in the success of the national development programs and in ensuring social justice. He also wished a successful congress.

The participants on their part held extensive discussion on the three years activity report presented and elected an executive committee for three years term.

In the same vein, Mr. Ali Ibrahim, Eritrean Ambassador to Qatar conducted seminar to the Eritrean nationals residing in that country on the objective situation and on the condition of the nationals.

Indicating that the external hostilities against Eritrea has more consolidated the unity and resilience of the Eritrean people, Ambassador Ali said that development programs so far registered attest to that respect.

The participants called for the sustainability of such a seminar.