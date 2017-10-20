Workshops on advancing education process

Asmara, 20 October 2017- Workshops aimed at enhancing the role of parents and youth friends in advancing the education process and particularly at boosting student competence were conducted in Tio and Keren.

In a meeting conducted in Tio with representatives of the public, the head of the National Union of Eritrean Youth and Students (NUEYS) in the Southern Red Sea region, Mr. Osman Abdulkader indicated that the union in cooperation with stakeholders is exerting effort to nurture conscious youth equipped with the necessary knowledge and called for enhanced role of parents and village elders.



Providing detailed briefing on the implementation of the set out programs with a view to nurture youth equipped the necessary knowledge and skills, Mr. Osman pointed out that different skill upgrading and vocational trainings have organized to that effect and called on the youth to properly use the opportunity created.

In a similar workshop conducted in Keren, call was made on youth friends to actively engage in the efforts being exerted to empower the youth so that they become competent and productive members of the society.

Indicating that nurturing competent youth equipped with societal values as well as with knowledge of their history and culture is one of the prior objectives of the Union, the head of NUEYS in Keren sub zone, Mr. Jemal Weldit called on all government institutions to reinforce their concerted contribution in the endeavor being exerted.

Administrator of Keren City, Mr. Zerezghi Dawit also reiterated readiness of the administration for the success of the set out programs.