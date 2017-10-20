Seminar on traffic safety

Asmara, 20 October 2017- The Police Traffic office in the Central region in collaboration with the Ministry of Education branch organized seminar to students in the region on traffic safety aimed at increasing their awareness.

At the seminar more than 65 thousand students from 51 schools took part.

The Commander of Police Traffic in the region, L/C Tadesse Berhane said that the objective of the seminar was to enhance the participation of students in reducing traffic accidents by boosting their knowledge.

The seminar was focused on the safety measure pedestrians should follow, traffic violation and its consequence, measures that should be taken to minimize traffic accidents as well as crimes being committed by under age children.

Documents from the Police Traffic in the region indicate that in the past nine months 30 people died due to traffic accidents while 675 people were injured and property worth more than 32 million Nakfa was damaged.