Observance of World Day of Hand Wash

Barentu, 20 October 2017 - World Day of Hand Wash was observed at regional level in Molqui, Gash Barka region on 15 October under the theme “Clean Hands for Ensuring the Future”.

Speaking at the occasion, the Administrator of Molqi sub zone, Mr. Zereai Berhe said that washing hands has vital contribution in preventing communicable diseases, and that the administration of the sub zone will play due role in the effort being exerted in enhancing societal consciousness.

Head of Environmental Sanitation at the Ministry of Health branch of the Gash Barka region, Mr. Abdu Yakob on his part said that the objective of the Day is to boost societal awareness on the importance of hand washing as well as environmental sanitation in the prevention of the prevalence of communicable diseases.

Indicating that most communicable diseases are preventable through popular sanitation campaigning, the head of Ministry of Health branch in the region Dr. Luul Banteyirga called on administrations to organize the public in environmental sanitation activities by strengthening organizational capacity.