Call for cooperation with agricultural experts

Asmara, 21 October 2017- Ms. Rishan Gebrekidan, head of Safety and Capacity of Seeds at the Ministry of Agriculture called on farmers to seek advice from agricultural experts for the safety and capacity of seeds they cultivate.

Indicating that the foundation of agriculture are seeds, Ms. Rishan said that seeds that are resistant to rain shortage and pests as well as the acceptance of the crops have in the market are requisite for the quality of seeds. Ms. Rishan also indicated that there are 47 types of crops and cereals in the country and that may increase or decrease through the continuous research being undertaken.

Ms. Risha went on to say that the Ministry of Agriculture has put in place information center with a view to identify seeds that are resistant of pests and draught, amount of seeds cultivated and production per hectare, conducive climate and type of soil as well as other relevant issues that are vital for increased production.

She further called on farmers to regularly consult agricultural experts in their areas for better outcome.