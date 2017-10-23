Seminar on controlling malaria prevalence

Barentu, 23 October 2017- At a seminar recently conducted in Tokombia call was made on the public to follow the advice being provided by health experts and conduct sustainable environmental sanitation popular campaigns aimed at controlling the prevalence of malaria.

Mr. Gebretensae Solomon, head of Malaria Control in the Laelai Gash sub-zone, indicated that 100 thousand impregnated bed nets have been distributed this year alone and suspected mosquito breeding grounds were cleared and that has resulted encouraging outcome.

The head of Health Services, Mr. Eyob Zerai noted that owing to the integrated effort exerted on the part of public and the Ministry of Health the prevalence of malaria has significantly been reduced and called for the proper use of the impregnated bed nets.

The participants on their part expressed that such seminars have significant contribution in eradicated malaria and called for sustainability.



