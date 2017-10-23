Support for artisan fishermen

Massawa, 23 October 2017- The training and micro-credit opportunity the Ministry of Marine Resources is extending to artisan fishermen in the Northern Red Sea region is bearing commendable result.

Indicating that the Northern Red Sea region possess over 500 km of coastal area, the head of the Ministry of Marine Resources branch in the region, Mr. Samson Zekarias said that 253 artisan fishermen have been provided with boat motors and other fishing materials with a view to strengthen their capacity. There are more than 613 fishing boats in the region, M. Samson added.

Mr. Samson pointed out that training program was organized for more than 100 artisan fishermen and 69 youth from all the sub-zones on fishing procedures, boat maintenance as well as swimming and boat operation. He reiterated that training on making and maintenance of fishing nets was also provided to women with a view to encourage them engage in fishing activities.

Mr. Samson further said that the training also included the safety of the ecological system and that the initiative to plant mangrove trees at the islands of Dahlak Kebir, Dihul, Jemile, Melil and Delme is rsulting encouraging progress.