Road Renovation activity

Keren, 23 October 2017 - Segen Construction Company is renovating the dirt road linking Zara, Selia sub zone with Taba Aserte, Asmat sub zone.

So far 48 km of the road has been renovated and the remaining 30 km will be accomplished by the end of the year. The road will also link the area with the main road that takes to Keren and is expected to play significant role in the improvement of lives of the residents of the two dub-zones.

In a meeting conducted with area administrators and village elders, the Governor of Anseba region, Mr. Ali Mahmud underlining the significance of the road in facilitating the daily lives of the residents and called for regular maintenance of the road.

The area administrators and village elders on their part expressed readiness to contribute their due role in making regular follow-up for the safety and maintenance of the road.

In the same vein the Segen Construction Company is also involved in the road renovation popular campaign linking Hamelmalo with TabaAserte.