Seminar on role of society in support of disabled citizens

Mendefera, 23 October 2017 - The National Association of Eritrean War Disabled Veterans (NAEWDV) branch at the Southern region conducted a seminar in Mendefera with a view to reinforce the role of society in supporting the war disabled veterans.

At the seminar, in which heads of government institutions and members of the association took part, extensive briefings on disability, role of the disabled citizens, as well as on the issue of disability and its social challenges and solutions were delivered and discussions were held.

In a speech he delivered, the Chair man of NAWDV, Mr. Gebrebrhan Iyasu indicating that supporting the disabled citizens has become part of the norm of the society, and called on the society to augment contribution with a view to enable the disabled become self supportive and productive members of the society.

The participants on their part called for a sustainable popular awareness raising programs so that nationals living inside the country and abroad reinforce contribution in support of the disabled nationals.

Similar seminar was also conducted in Dekemhare sub-zone with a view to reinforce the role of society in supporting the war disabled veterans.