Training for civil servants

Barentu, 23 October 2017- In a bid to strengthen the administrative capacity of its staff members, the Gash Barka region recently organized training program in Barentu.

Speaking at the occasion, the D. G. of Finance and Administration at the region, Col. Andemariam Gebremedhin said that the objective of the training was to equip the staff members engaged in administration and finance sector upgrade their skill and provide timely and efficient service to the public. The training included human resources and financial as well as material management which are among the basic components in executing daily activities.

In the mean while, a seminar was conducted to youth civil servants with a view to strengthen the role of the youth and their contribution in the national development drives.

Delivering extensive briefing on the progress of the national development drives, Secretary of the PFDJ branch in the Gash Barka region, Mr. Rezene Adonai underlined the significant role strong organizational capacity plays in the success of the set out development programs.

Highlighting the importance of such awareness raising seminars and calling for their sustainability, participants also expressed readiness to play due role.