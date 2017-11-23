NRS NUEW organizes workshop

Massawa, 23 November 2017 - The National Union of Eritrean Women branch in the Northern Red Sea region organized a workshop on 21 November with the objective to chart out future programs by assessing the achievements registered and challenges encountered by women in the region.

The workshop was organized under the theme “The Development of the Eritrean Women in the Last 25 Years”.

At the workshop, it was reported that owing to sustainable awareness raising programs and the support provided, encouraging result has been registered in women’s school enrollment, particularly in elementary and junior schools, illiteracy eradication, as well as in reducing the harmful traditional practices. It was also reported that with the support of the Government a number of women are engaged in vegetable and fruits cultivation as well as livestock breeding, small scale business, fishing and other activities and are improving their livelihoods.

Speaking at the vent, the Managing Director of the Northern Red Sea region, Mr. Kibrom Andemichael commending the effort has been exerted to identify the progress made, called for strengthening contribution so that the status of women could be documented and analyzed.

The President of NUEW, Mrs. Tekea Tesfamichael on her part, indicating that praiseworthy achievement is being registered in preserving the rights of women, called for proper use of the opportunities created and participation in the effort to prevent underage marriages and other harmful practices.