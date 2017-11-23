Eritrean nationals abroad hold different activities

Asmara, 23 November 2017- Eritrean nationals residing in Europe, the US and South Sudan have conducted different activities aimed at promoting the true image of their country and the national development drives.

According to report, the European branch of the National Union of Eritrean Women (NUEW) conducted board and executive committees meeting in Frankfurt from 10 to 12 November.

At the meeting annual activity report was presented and the participants conducted extensive discussion on the report presented. They also expressed readiness to augment participation in the implementation of projects aimed at empowering women, in transferring the noble societal values to the young generation as well as in portraying the true image of their country.

Like wise, the YPFDJ in Europe organized training of trainers from 10 to 12 November in Worms under the theme “Priorities of National Programs and the Role of YPFDJ”.

The training program included organizational affairs, designing media strategy, strengthening public diplomacy activities, condemning the illegal sanction imposed on Eritrea by the UN Security Council, working for peace and development as well as creating conducive platform for promoting partnership and cooperation.

In the same vein, the YPFDJ organization in the Southern Germany held its annual meeting from 18 to 19 November in Stuttgart.

Speaking at the event, the Charge d’Affairs at the Eritrean Embassy in Germany, Mr. Yohannes Woldu commending the commitment the members are demonstrating called for strengthening resilience in exposing the external conspiracies against the homeland.

Dr. Berhe Habtegiorigis, from the US, conducted a seminar to Eritrean nationals residing in Milano focusing on sharing his personal experience as well as his observation on the progress of the national development endeavors.

Dr. Berhe underlined that the external conspiracies to blemish the image of Eritrea is being rebuffed through the strong unity and resilience of the Eritrean people.

More over, the Eritrean community members in New York participated at the “African Heritage Expo” organized in that city. The event was organized to explore the history of Africa and that research papers on the Dynamics of African Identity and the Diversity of African Expressions were presented and extensive discussion was held on the papers presented. The Eritrean community in Orleans also displayed traditional food as well as a photo exhibition portraying the history of Eritrea and cultural shows.

In related news, the YPFDJ organization in South Sudan held a congress on 19 November under the theme “Globalization and International Relations”.

At the congress extensive discussion was conducted including the essence and influence of globalization and its main actors, political pressure being conducted in the name of globalization, globalization vis-à-vis the unbalanced development among nations, the influence of globalization on Eritrea, Eritrea’s policy of international relations as well as the cause of hostility of super powers against Eritrea.





Training center empowering the youth

Barentu, 23 November 2017 – The Vocational Training Center in Akordet is significantly contributing in the development of the capacity of the youth, the beneficiary youth explained.



The training center which started providing service in June 2017 is currently providing trainings for 193 youth in electricity, electronics, basic computer, irrigation farming, weaving and sculpture.



The head of the training center Mr. Osman Abdu indicated that the training is being provided to youth that abandoned their regular education to support their family and called on the Ministry of Education for support for putting in place the necessary infrastructure.



The teachers on their part commending the strong participation being demonstrated by the students called on the trainees to apply the knowledge they acquired in improving their livelihoods.



Trainees on their part commending for the opportunity they were provided expressed readiness to live up to expectations.