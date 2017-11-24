Tserona - Meeting to strengthen adult education

Mendefera, 24 November 2017 - A meeting aimed at strengthening adult education was recently conducted in Tserona sub zone.

The head of Education at the subzone, Mr. Suleman Mahmud highlighting the significance of adult education, called for coordinated effort on the part of the concerned bodies in the success of adult education and its sustainability.



The supervisor of adult education in the sub-zone, Mr. Azeze Embaye on his part stating that adult education has been provided since the armed struggle for independence, indicated that with the increased awareness of the public on the significance of adult education commendable achievement has been registered. He also called on all area administrators to play due role in encouraging both sexes to properly use the adult education opportunity.

In Tserona sub zone, adult education is being provided both in Saho and Tigrinya languages and that 563 students were provided education from grade 1-3 from 26 stations this year alone.