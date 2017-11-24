Shebek teaching learning process

Keren, 24 November 2017 - Residents of Shebek administration area, Hagaz sub zone, asked for immediate solution to the existed challenges that are negatively influencing the teaching and learning process.



Indicating that owing to the elementary and junior schools set up in their area their children have been able to start their education at the right age, the residents called for the alleviation of the shortcomings the schools are facing as well as for the establishment of a secondary school.



Pointing out that the students are compelled to go to Keren, Hagaz or other towns to continue their high school education, the residents indicated that this is creating socio-economic problems that need the immediate addressed of the concerned bodies.



The head of the Kermed Elementary and Junior School, Mr. Sahle Habtesion indicating the number of students’ school enrollment particularly that of female students has been commendable and that with the opening a high school students will have secondary school education in their areas and with that they will develop confidence and become competitive.



Kermed Elementary and Junior School, which was built in 2002, provides educational service to students of 11 villages of the Shebek administrative area.