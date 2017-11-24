Minister Semere conducts tour of inspection in Gash Barka region

Barentu, 24 November 2017- Mr. Semere Russom, Minister of Education, conducted tour of inspection from 21 to 22 November on the teaching and learning progress in the remote areas of the Gash Barka region.



In the course of his tour to the administrative areas of Lekoyub, Atai, Akaideb, Harereb and Agmait, Minister Semere observed that the areas that have been denied educational opportunities due to their remoteness and nomadic way of life and that to date with the integrated effort on the part of the Ministry of Education and stakeholders have become beneficiaries of regular education.



At a meeting he conducted with the area administrators, village elders and teachers at Agmait, Minister Semere gave briefing on the effort the Government is exerting to narrow the gap between cities and rural areas and expressed conviction that the Ministry of Education will give due attention to ensure the sustainability of the teaching and learning process.



The Chairman of the Gash Barka region Assembly, Mr. Osman Mohammed-Ali and the Director of Social Services in the region, Mr. Gebreselasie Negash called for the strong participation of all stakeholders for the development of educational services in all parts of the region.



The representatives of the residents on their part said that the putting in place of the social service rendering institution in their areas are significantly contributing in improving their livelihoods and expressed readiness to contribute what is asked from them.