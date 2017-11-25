Contribution to augment martyrs trust fund

Asmara, 25 November 2017- The Eritrean youth residing in Israel and Frankfurt, Germany, have contributed around 13 thousand Dollars and 3,860 Euros towards augmenting martyrs trust fund.

According to report, 18 youth residing in Israel have contributed 720 Dollars each in support of 18 families of martyrs.

The Charge d’Affairs at the Eritrean Embassy, Mr. Solomon Kinfe indicated that the Eritrean youth in Israel organized in ‘Finot’ association have taken the initiative to support 120 families of martyrs.

In the same vein, Eritrean nationals residing in Frankfurt and its environs at an occasion organized by the Eritreans national committee donated 3,860 Euros towards martyrs trust.