Asmara, 25 November 2017- The Eritrean community festival in Qatar is undergoing with patriotic zeal.

The festival which commenced on 23 November and in which a number of nationals residing in Qatar as well as officials from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Qatar and diplomatic corps took part was opened by Mr. Ali Ibrahim, Eritrean Ambassador to Qatar.

The festival is featuring different activities including pavilions, artifacts, musical and artistic performances, photo exhibition depicting the cultural diversity of the Eritrean people as well as seminar on the objective situation in the homeland.

The participants expressed that the festival will have significant contribution in consolidating their unity, facing their challenges as well as in preserving the societal and national values and transfer them to the young generation.