Workshop on controlling aftermath of natural calamities

Massawa, 27 November2017- A workshop organized by Eritrean experts focusing on the causes and consequences as well as managing the aftermath of natural calamities was organized in the port city of Massawa on 22 November.

The objective of the workshop was to indentify and conduct research on the natural calamities that may occur in the Northern Red Sea region as well as raising the awareness of the public.

At the workshop researches papers on climate and environmental changes, types and behaviors of natural calamities, causes and consequences as well as on means and ways of minimizing the effect of natural calamities were provided by experts on the field.

The experts noted that calamities that could occur alongside the sea shores are mainly due to marine pollution, unchecked developmental activities alongside the sea shores, excess fishing, and damage of mangroves as well as improper exploitation of marine resources.

They also provided extensive briefing on the potential of earthquakes and volcanoes in the Northern Red Sea region and on the need to identify the causes and conduct integrated efforts in controlling them.

The participants on their part called for conducting sustainable awareness raising campaigns as well as establishment of early warning system.