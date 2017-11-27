Youth trained in different skills

Keren, 27 November 2017- Training on various skills was provided to 132 youth in Keren.

The three months training included photography, video shooting, video editing, computer maintenance, solar panel installation and beauty salon.

At the graduation ceremony conducted on 24 November, the head of the National Union of Eritrean Youth and Students in Anseba region branch, Mr. Azazi Bereket indicated that the training is in continuation of the effort being exerted to enhance the capacity of the youth.

In related news, similar training was provided to 42 women in Adi Tekelezan sub zone.