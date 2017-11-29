Seminar on ensuring children’s right

Keren, 29 November 2017 – The Ministry of Labor and Human Welfare branch in the Anseba region organized a seminar in Hagaz sub-zone on the rights and welfare of children as well as on preventing harmful practices.



At the seminar, that was conducted on 25 November and in which members of the committee for children’s rights in the sib-zone, representatives of the regional assembly, national associations, religious leaders, representatives of line ministries and others took part, the head of the Children’s Rights at the Ministry of Labor and Human Welfare, Mr. Mussie Hadish said that effort is being exerted to ensure social justice and children’s rights and called on the sub zonal Committee for the Children’s Rights to play due role and conduct monthly assessment meetings.



Child Welfare expert Mr. Yonas Araia and the head of Rehabilitation of the Homeless and Underage Children, Mr. Kibreab Tekeste on their part, gave briefing as regards the causes of orphanage and that the effort the Ministry of Labor and Human Welfare is exerting to prevent the occurrence.



The participants, conducted extensive discussion on the report presented by the Committee for Children’s Rights and called for reinforcing participation in the effort to prevent underage marriages, unwanted pregnancies and FGM as well as for coordinated contributions of the concerned institutions.



Documents of the Ministry of Labor and Human Welfare indicate that there are Committees for Children’s Rights in 42 sub zones nationwide and 8 of them are in Anseba region.



