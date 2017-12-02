Tera-Emni: potable water supply problem alleviates

Mendefera, 02 December 2017- The residents of Tera-Emni, Dubarwa sub-zone explained that the severe potable water supply shortage they used to face has been resolved and that their livelihood is improving.

They Told ERINA that they are being provided potable water from 11 distribution centers put in place in their area.

The administrator of the administrative area, Mr. Yohannes Berhane indicated that potable water supply project, educational and heath services rendering facilities as well as transportation and electric power supply have been put in place and the residents are receiving commendable service.

Mr. Yohannes reiterated that the residents are significantly contributing for the success of the agricultural projects initiated by the Government.