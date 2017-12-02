General Audit provides training

Asmara, 02 December 2017- The Eritrean General Audit as part of its effort to develop its human capacity provided six months training on auditing system.

At the training, which was provided in collaboration with the African Organization for Supreme Audit Institutions in English Speaking Countries (AFROAI-E PA) and UNDP, 20 Eritreans and 2 Namibians took part.

The theoretical and practical training was provided in three phases, the first phase in Performance Audit basic modules, the second phase in Performance Audit Pre-study Module and the third in Performance Audit main study.

The General Manager of the Eritrean General Audit, Mr. Gerezgiher Gebremedhin gave briefing on the background and activities of the Eritrean General Audit and that the office is exerting strong effort in providing training to staff members and to introduce modern technology with a view to cope with the international auditing standard.

Indicating that Eritrea is one of the active members of the African Organization for Supreme Audit Institutions in English Speaking Countries (AFROAI-E PA), Mr. Joshua Asimwe, from the trainers, said that the training will have significant contribution in strengthening mutual cooperation and in developing human resources.