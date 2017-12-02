World AIDS Day marked

Massawa, 02 December 2017 - World AIDS Day was observed at a national level in the Port city of Massawa under the theme: “Right to Health” on 1 December.

Speaking at the event, in which ministers, senior Government and PFDJ officials, heads of UN institutions in Eritrea, as well as other invited guests took part, the D.G. of Public Health in the Ministry of Health, Dr. Andeberhan Tesfatsion indicated that owing to the coordinated effort exerted to combat the prevalence of the disease, the number of HIV/AIDS infections has decreased to less than 1% nationwide, and to 0.28% that of pregnant women and that in the last 12 years the prevalence of the disease has decreased by 78%.

Pointing out that about 9 thousand nationals living with HIV/AIDS are receiving antiretroviral therapy (ART), Dr. Andeberhan indicated that the incidence of HIV/AIDS infection is on the increase in women in general and that of sex workers in particular and called for integrated effort of concerned institutions with a view to meet the 2030 Sustainable Development Goals.

The head of HIV/AIDS and STDs Control in the Northern Red Sea region branch, Mr. Robel Aron on his part, pointed out that regular counseling and check up are undertaken in all health centers of the region and that HIV/AIDS infection that was 3.4% in 2005 has decreased to 0.39% at regional level.

Commending the endeavors being exerted by the people and government of Eritrea in combating HIV/AIDS, and underlining the difficulty of minimizing the prevalence rate of the disease to its lowest level, the representative of WHO in Eritrea, Dr. Josephine Namboze expressed her strong conviction that Eritrea will meet the 2030 Sustainable Development Goals a head of time.

World AIDS Day is commemorated for the 30th time worldwide and for the 24th time here in Eritrea.