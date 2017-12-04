Hagaz Students voluntary blood donation

Keren, 04 December 2017 - Secondary school students in Hagaz town voluntarily donated blood.

In his report to ERINA, Head of Blood Donation Service in the National Blood Transfusion Center, Mr. Mehari Abraham indicating the objective of the blood donation is to save lives during accidents and delivery, reported that compared to last year, the level of blood donation has increased by 8% this year, and commended schools, teachers and administrations for their initiative.

Likewise, reports from the National Blood Transfusion Center indicate that program is set for the students of the Hamelmalo Collage of Agriculture, Hagaz Agricultural and Technical School, as well as students of Elabered and Adi Tekeliezan to voluntarily donate blood.