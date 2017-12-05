Workshop for strengthening community based early warning system

Asmara, 05 December 2017- The Ministry of Labor and Human Welfare organized a one day workshop on 4 December here in Asmara with a view to strengthen early warning system on natural calamities. The workshop was attended by regional Governors, representatives of different ministries, experts and other invited guests.

Speaking at the occasion, the Minister of Labor and Human Welfare, Ms. Leul Gebreab indicating that the people and Government of Eritrea have been working to control the causes and consequences of calamities and to save lives and preserve resources, said that the effort to strengthen community based support has resulted in encouraging outcome.

Indicating that the disability and social displacement the natural and man made calamities create are not to be seen easily, Ms. Leul said that the research papers presented at the similar workshops at the Northern and Southern Red Sea regions as regard the establishment of early warning system and measures that should be taken to mange the aftermath calamities were instrumental in raising the awareness and strengthening capacity.

At the workshop extensive briefings were provided by experts on climate and environmental disasters, the prevalence of marine calamities, earth quakes and volcanoes as well as the precaution measures that the public should take in case of the occurrence of natural calamities.